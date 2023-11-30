Mercer Comes From Behind For Big Season Opening Win

April Ellis

Herald Staff

After a rough perfor­mance in their second pre­season scrimmage Saturday against Hazard High School, the Mercer County Titans opened the official season with a 62-60 victory over the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers on Monday night Nov. 27.

It was a tale of two halves for the Titans. They sta11ed out with multiple tun1overs and the Mercer faithful had flashbacks of their struggle to handle the ball last season. But the Titans didn’t give up.

During a timeout, new Head Coach Keith Adkins told his team, “If you listen to me, you will win.” They proved him tight. Out of the half, they turned their game around and fought back from a 12 point deficit to win the game by two points in the final minutes.

Things started out well in the first quarter. Junior Andrew Tatum found junior Trevor Ellis open under the basket for a reverse layup and the Titans were on the boa.rd. Neither team handled the ball weIJ, with multiple turnovers on both ends of the floor.

There was an abundance of whistles and Mercer racked up four quick fouls, with two on starting guard senior John Lincoln Perry. Transfer senior Owen Barnes, who is not afraid of physical play, went down with a knee injury and returned for only a few more minutes in the game. With the two seniors momentarily out, Adkins pulled sophomore Kaleb Murray off the bench and he quickly contributed.