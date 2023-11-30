Looking Forward To Christmas? Your 2023 Holiday Guide

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Let’s take a look at some of the holiday events being planned in Mercer County.

Christmas Decorations

The Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) was lit Sunday, Nov. 26, and will continue throughout the holiday season. It’s scheduled to end on the Night of the Epiphany, Saturday, Jan. 6. The forest features trees decorated by local businesses, churches and agencies and is sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Auto Kustoms. For more information, visit the chamber website at mercerchamber.com.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville (510 Bondville Road, Salvisa) started Monday, Nov. 27, and will run every evening starting at 5:30 p.m. until New Years. The show is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit their Facebook page @Bondvillelights.

Downtown Harrodsburg is already lit up, but the official tree lighting ceremony happens Friday, Dec. 1. The Christmas on Main event organized by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program will feature live music, shopping, food and drinks. The fun starts at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled for 6 p.m. For more information, email harrodsburgfirst@gmail or visit their Facebook page @HBChristmasonMain.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) is also lit up for Christmas—18th century style. Shaker Village will host Candlelight Tours every Friday and Saturday until Christmas, with tours at 5:30 p.m. Tours will start outside the Trustees’ Office. Tickets are $10 for annual passholders and $15 for everyone else. Attending the Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.

Illuminated Evenings happen every Saturday starting at 5 p.m. until Christmas. Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while the staff light up the tree. Admission is $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. For more information, call 859-734-5411 or visit online at shakervillageky.org.

Christmas Carols

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” returns with performances on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are available online at raggededgetheatre.org or at the box office on the night of the show. It’s a one-man show, with Managing Director Allan Barlow performing 24 different parts. Ragged Edge is located at 111 South Main Street.

But that’s not your only chance to spend Christmas with Ebenezer Scrooge. Director and producer Brian Clowdus, who brought “the Sleepy Hollow Experience” to Old Fort Harrod State Park for Halloween, is bringing “the Christmas Carol Experience” to Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) starting Thursday, Dec. 7, and running through Saturday, Dec. 30.

The “Christmas Carol Experience” is a 360-degree immersive retelling of the world’s most famous holiday story, starting with the funeral of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s business partner, who won’t stay dead. Follow Scrooge as he learns the true meaning of Christmas. For tickets and a full schedule, visit online at brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

Christmas Parades

The Burgin Christmas Parade happens Saturday, Dec. 2. Christmas festivities with the family start at 1 p.m. with music, vendors, food trucks, pictures with Santa, activities and more. The theme for this year’s parade is “O’ Little Town of Bethlehem,” with Pastor Phil Yates of the Little Zion Church serving as grand marshal. The parade begins at 6 p.m., with the line-up beginning at 5 p.m. at Ash-Dan Estates. If you’d like to participate, call Carol Bump at 859-612-9722. For more information, visit the Facebook page @Burgin Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers are asking for Christmas floats, ATVs, UTVs, horses and horse carriages, hot rods and classic cars. For an entry form, stop by the park office or email Jeremy.andersondeanpark@gmail.com or Stephen.andersondeanpark@gmail.com. For more information, call 859-734-9167.

Christmas Teas

The 30th Annual Christmas Tea Room at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street) happens on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 859-325-9028 or visit online at harrodsburghistorical.org.

Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill is also hosting Children’s Tea Time with Mrs. Claus every Saturday through Christmas, with tea times at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9 and 16. The cost is $28 per person, free for ages two and under. To make a reservation, call 859-734-5411 or visit online at shakervillageky.org but you’d better hurry. The 11 a.m. teatimes are all booked up, and the 2 p.m. teatimes are going fast.

Keep your eyes on the Weekender for more holiday fun. If you have any events you’d like featured, email them to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.