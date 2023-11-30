Lady Bulldogs Take Down Sayre

Sam Warren

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs opened the high school basket­ball season with a comeback win over Lexington-Sayre on Monday, Nov. 27.

Isabella Mayes fought for the offensive board and laid it in off the backboard for Burgin’s first basket of the 2023-24 season.

Both offenses sra1ted slow and struggled to make shots but Sayre jumped out to a 6-2 lead early following back-to­back three pointers. Mays was fouled on a drive inside and went 1-2 from the line. Senior Lauren Edwards was there to grab the offensive rebound and bounce it back outside, two quick passes around the perimeter later Mayes was found wide open and sank the three, the garne was tied 6-6 thanks to a four point play.

Burgin’s offensive strug­gles showed through the remainder of the first quar­ter and the Lady Bulldogs wouldn’t tie the game again until the fou1th quarter. Junior point guard Gabrielle Thompson did all she could to keep the Lady Bulldogs in contention, scoring five points in quick succession early in the second quarter, but the Lady Spaitans took an excessive amount of three point shots. Sayre attempted 25 treys throughout the game and only made five, four of which came in the first half.

At the half, Burgin trailed 22-16.