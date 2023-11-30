Dillon Warren And Georgetown Tigers Advance To NAIA Quarterfinals

Sam Warren

The Georgetown College Tigers (9-1) won their first NATA Football Championship Series game since 2017 against the Baker University Wildcats (9-3) of Baldwin City, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Tigers didn’t scrape by either, Baker never really had a chance and the Tigers offense was firing on all cylinders.

“Obviously beating a team in the playoffs is a very hard task, and to do that in the style we did today just shows what kind of state­ment we want to make to the other teams around the coun­try who potentially have to play us,” said fo1mer Mercer County Titan Dillon Warren.

Baker came into the game leading NAIA in team interceptions, picking off 25 passes over 11 games. The Tigers didn’t need to throw the ball to run up the score though. Tiger ball carrier Darius Neal, a 2022 gradu­ate of Frederick Douglas High School, got the offense roll­ing with a three-yard touch­down run on Georgetown’s first drive.