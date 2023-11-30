‘Christmas Carol’ Returns To Ragged Edge Community Theatre Dec. 2–3

For many in Central Kentucky, the holiday sea­son is truly kicked off when Ragged Edge Communi­ty Theatre brings its annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christ­mas Carol” to the stage. This year’s performances will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are available online at raggededgetheatre.org or at the box office on the night of the show.

“It is my favorite thing that I get to do all year, and it keeps me in touch with the Allan Barlow who was a professional actor for 30 years,” said Barlow, who will play 24 different characters in the one man production.