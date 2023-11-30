| logout
‘Christmas Carol’ Returns To Ragged Edge Community Theatre Dec. 2–3
For many in Central Kentucky, the holiday season is truly kicked off when Ragged Edge Community Theatre brings its annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to the stage. This year’s performances will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are available online at raggededgetheatre.org or at the box office on the night of the show.
“It is my favorite thing that I get to do all year, and it keeps me in touch with the Allan Barlow who was a professional actor for 30 years,” said Barlow, who will play 24 different characters in the one man production.