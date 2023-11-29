Katherine Dean

Katherine “Kittye” Dean, 97, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at her home.

Born Sept. 10, 1926, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late A. T. and Gladys (Sallee) Dean, Sr.

She was a former lab technician for Brown & Williamson, had worked in the Jefferson County School System and was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Survivors include: two sisters, Nora Black and Fatima Dean, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, A. T. (Marian) Dean Jr. of Harrodsburg, and several nieces and nephews.