Glen Bottoms

Glen Allen Bottoms, 90, wife of Barbara Black Bottoms, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Dec. 8, 1932, in Mackville he was the son of Albert “Casey” and Alma Ryan Bottoms.

He was veteran of the U.S. Army medical corps, a 1951graduate of Mackville High School, attended Campbellsville Junior College and was a 1960 University of Kentucky graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering, worked for the Wood and Bush Construction Company and the Kentucky Department of Highways, owned Bottoms Engineering and Service, Inc. in Kentucky and Tennessee and help found the Frankfort Christian Academy where he was awarded Outstanding Service Award.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, includes: four daughters, Glenna Loraine Bottoms of Frankfort, Sheila Bottoms Gerkin of Frankfort, Casey Bottoms Hamblen of Trussville, Ala., and Melissa Bottoms (John) Bodie of Trussville, Ala.; one brother, Donald “Raine” (Betty) Bottoms of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Linda Bottoms (Stan) Riney; five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family.