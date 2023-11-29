Frank Kemplin, 77, of Harrodsburg, widower of Lynda Jane (Price) Kemplin, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Walker’s Trail Senior Living Center in Danville.

Born April 7, 1946 in Covington, he was the son of the late William Luther and Lona Edith (Willoughby) Kemplin.

He was a graduate of Montgomery County High School, graduate of Georgetown College, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, taught and coached basketball in Pendelton County Schools and Harrodsburg High School.

Survivors include: three sons, Jason (Candace) Lopp of New Albany, Ind., Michael Lopp of Harrodsburg and Matthew (Jackie) Lopp of Tomball, Texas; one brother, Danny (Kathy) Kemplin of Wilder; six grandchildren and several colleagues and friends.