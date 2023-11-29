Alma Bragg

Alma K. Bragg, 74, of Harrodsburg, widow of Cordell Bragg, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Morning Pointe Senior Living in Danville.

Born July 24, 1949, in Duff, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Alta (Ayers) Marlowe.

She was a member of the Junction City Baptist Church and was attending the Carpenter’s Christian Church, was a secretary for the Department of the Navy and then for the Wilson Appraisal Group and Randy Couch State Farm Insurance Company.

Survivors include: one daughter, Christine Bragg (Bill) Knable of Bradenton, Fla.; one son, Steven F. (Tonya) Bragg of Burgin; one sister:, Joyce Marlowe of Knoxville, Tenn.; three brothers, Robert Marlowe of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Malcolm (Delores) Marlowe of Corbin and David (Beth) Marlowe of Duff, Tenn. and five grandchildren.