Bulldogs Will Battle With Lack Of Depth

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline of the previous edition of this story incorrectly identified Jacobe Taylor as the only senior on the team. Landon Irvin is also a senior. We apologize for the error.

The Burgin Bulldogs boys basketball team will need to make many substantial adjustmentsafter the loss of five seniors from the 2022-23 roster. Landon Oaks, Hunter Reed, David Lynn, Jacob Qualls and Brendan Stanley leave a gaping hole as they were responsible for more than half of the Bulldogs scor­ing last season and provided a depth of experience.

The Bulldogs scrim­maged McCreary Central in three 16-minute periods on Thursday, Nov. 16. This sea­son the Bulldogs will look to senior Jacobe Taylor to lead the team on and off the court. Taylor led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding as a junior, averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 points per game. In the third period of play, Taylor sank a three from the top of the key to open scoring for the

Bulldogs and tracked back on defense to save a deflected pass from bouncing out of bounds. Taylor’s length and lateral quickness makes him an elite perimeter defender as well, but his biggest impact comes behind the scenes in the locker room and practice.

“He was right there last year,” Head Coach Todd Claunch said. “He was a go-to guy even among those seniors, so this is a familiar role for him and he’s really matured mentally and physically.”

Maddox Hill follows Taylor as the most experi­enced player in the Bulldog’s lineup. The junior guard can give the intensity in defense that Claunch expects of his players and has worked hard to improve his 3-point shoot­ing this offseason. Hill drained a three in the second period to cut the Raiders’ lead to two with five minutes remaining. Freshman Ca1ter Myhre drove inside for a layup with six seconds left, but the Bulldogs didn’t bave enough time, fall­ing 11-12 in the second.