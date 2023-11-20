Vickey Gau

Vickey Lynn Gau, 60, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at her home.

Born May 29, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Rosemary (Harmyer) Gau.

Survivors include: four daughters, Ashley Nichols, Amanda Nichols and Amy Nichols all of Harrodsburg and Courtney Carpenter of Frankfort; one son, Christopher Allen Nichols of Harrodsburg; one sister, Debbie (Tom) Schiely of Ohio; three brothers, Charlie (Linda) Gau, Robert Gau and George Gau all of Ohio and 11 grandchildren.