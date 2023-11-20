Ruby Sturgill

Ruby Jean Sturgill, 75, of Harrodsburg, wife of Frank Sturgill, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at her home.

Born Feb. 17, 1948, in Norton, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas “Junior” and Minnie Lee (Peak) Arnder.

She was a homemaker, member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Jessica (Dustin) Hamm and Jennifer (Danny) Culberson both of Virgnia; three sons, Steven (Rebecca) Richardson, Michael (Angela Taylor) Richardson and Jason (Lee Ann) Sturgill all of Virginia; one brother, Kenneth (Linda) Orender of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild and nieces and nephews.