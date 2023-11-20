Dianne Hosey

Dianne Million Hosey, 72, of Midway formerly of Harrodsburg, wife of Richard Hosey died Thursday, Nov. 9, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Jan. 2, 1951, she was the daughter of late James Robert Million and Vernice Ross Million.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: three sons; Ross Million Cairns, Joshua (Mckayla) Parke Cairns and Seth Althouse Cairns; four step sons, David Hosey, Lance Hosey, Michael Hosey and Sean (Kayla) Hosey; one sister, Susan (Alan) Million Brown; five grandchildren and one nephew and one niece.