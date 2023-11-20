Dalton Jones

Dalton Lee Jones, 85, husband of Brenda Noel Jones, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at his residence.

Born Jan. 16, 1938 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Fred (Lena) Jones Sr. and Nancy (Larue) Phillips Patterson.

He was retired from Dixie Cup/James Rivers and was a Christian.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Lisa (Andy) Jones Wik of Deerfield Beach, Fla. and Kim Jones of Harrodsburg; one brother, Fred Jones Jr. of Harrodsburg; one daughter-in-law, Traci (Tony) Hatfield of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one nephew.