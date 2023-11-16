Wildcats Leave Points On The Field In Loss To Alabama

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Contributor

The University of Kentucky football team is 6-4 heading into their SEC road challenge against intra-division rival South Carolina. Corning off of a ter­rible performance to a red-hot Alabama team on senior night, the Wildcats need to recover quickly. With one final chance to steer the ship straight and piece together the remaining hopes of a decent season, the Cats look to continue their suc­cess against the Gamecocks under Mark Stoops’ tenure. With a lot to lose, does the Kentucky football team have what it takes to finish the year on one final strong run?

Despite losing rather handily to the Alabama Crimson Tide, there is a lot t0 like (still) about the Kentucky Wildcats. Furthermore, even though the Cats have, so far, thrown together one of the more frustrating seasons in recent memory, there is no disputing that the makings of a good ball team are in the Joe Craft Football Facility. The question is, where has that team been? And if they are in there, how do we get them to reaf tl1eir heads on Saturday?

All season, the Cats have struggled with one thing—con­sistency. From the quarterback to the pass catchers, from the tackling to the pass defense, from the play calling to the coaching, every element of football has been inconsistent. And, in the SEC, you can only win by playing consistent football.