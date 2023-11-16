Pioneer Women Rebuild Under New Leadership

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The CU-Harrodsburg Women’s basketbll program began their season with an exhibition game against Franklin College of Franklin, Indiana. The Pioneers enter the 2023-24 season having undergone significant recon­struction to their roster, as well as naming a new head coach in Lakesha Perry, former coach at the Louisville Fillies of the Women’s American basketball Association.

“I am very excited to get the honor and privilege to lead the Lady Pioneers,” Perry said. “I don’t take it lightly that I have been blessed to rebuild this program essentially from the ground up. We will enjoy the process of getting better everyday and cultivating a culture that is fun to be a pait of and that encour­ages others to want to come build with us.”

Ca’Mya Johnson showed her worth to the team imme­diately after tip-off, finding Halee Hood under the basket with a quick pass to open scor­ing for the Pioneers. Franklin tried to take advantage of the Pioneers excitement but Johnson tracked back and swatted the attempted layup.