New Dollar General Opens Amid Controversy

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Dollar General has opened its newest store at 699 East Lexington Street, and at least one resident is already complaining.

At the Harrodsburg City Commission meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, Toni Preston, the chair of the 250th Beautification Committee, complained about the new store. The committee has worked on the entrances into Harrodsburg, including both signs on U.S. 127.

“Entrances are a must,” Preston told the city commission Monday. “People will bypass your city.”

Preston asked the commissioners to look at the new Dollar General, which is located on U.S. 68 coming into town.

“I’m talking about the pallets and the garbage in the dumpster,” Preston said. “Drive by and look at it and take pictures.”

The Harrodsburg Herald reached out to Dollar General but had not received a response by press time.

Founded in 1939, Dollar General is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of Oct. 2, 2023, the chain operated 19,414 stores in the continental United States and Mexico. Since the 2008 recession, Dollar General has more than doubled the number of stores. In 2021, the chain became the leading retailer with the most store locations in the nation, with sales exceeding $37 billion, according to a financial analysis published by P. Smith on Statista.

Dollar General now operates three stores in Harrodsburg alone, with other locations in Burgin and Salvisa. With that growth has come controversy, both nationally and here in Mercer County. Opponents sued to stop a Dollar General store from being built near Herrington Lake in 2019. That lawsuit is still winding its way through the courts. Local residents were also not happy when the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission approved building the 10,640-square-foot Dollar General at the intersection of US 68 and Factory Street.

“As a resident of Green Acres I’m not just saddened by this decision but angered as well,” one commenter wrote on the Harrodsburg Herald’s website. “There seems to be more concern over the flooding of the new worthless DG than the residents who live nearby. Wonder who’s pockets got lined to make this happen? All the empty buildings in Harrodsburg, but a new DG in that location was the decision. This town needs real leadership and not what we have.”

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Harrodsburg store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

In the press release, Dollar General said they are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials. The new Harrodsburg location includes what Dollar General calls a “stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.”

In addition, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. The foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since 1993, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education, the company said. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit dgliteracy.com.

According to the press release, Dollar General expects to employ six to 10 people at the new location. Employees receive competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions at careers.dollargeneral.com.