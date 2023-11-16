Here Comes Turkey Day And More: Weekender For Nov. 16–24

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There is a whole lot to be thankful for this weekend. The 32nd annual St. Andrew Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction happens Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Lunch—including homemade soups, desserts and hog dogs—will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be gift baskets available, donated by St. Andrew parishioners. The bake sale is back, as well as Christmas crafts and a raffle. Part of the proceeds will go the Christian Life Center.

For more information, visit the St. Andrew website at harrodsburgcatholic.com, visit their Facebook page @St. Andrew Catholic Church or call 859-734-4270.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre continues its two week run starting Friday, Nov. 17. The musical was adapted from the Broadway production an the animated classic and features the Academy Award-winning songs, including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” The cast includes Olivia Yeager as Ariel, Joe Price as Sebastian and Lydia Deering as Ursula.

On weekdays through Nov. 22, all trails at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will be closed to hikers and equestrians to manage wildlife and perform routine maintenance on the multi-use trail system.

On weekends, all trails will be open to hikers and equestrians with the exception of the Pelly Trail which will be closed Nov. 11 to 26 including weekends and holidays.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and Black Friday, Nov. 24, all trails will be open to hikers and equestrians.

Happy Thanksgiving, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Nov. 16

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Nov. 17

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 33rd Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Christmas crafts, gift baskets, bake sale, silent auction and raffle. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch—including homemade soups, desserts and hot dogs—served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eat in and carry out. Facebook @St. Andrew Catholic Church or harrodsburgcatholic.com or 859-734-4270.

• Winter Encampment and Shawnee Scot Run at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Re-enactors will set up their tents and camp near the fort. On Saturday, Nov. 19, re-enactors will also scout the historic Shawnee Run. Starts 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. 859-734-3314 or email davidl.coleman@ky.gov.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Last live music of the year. Bring your own chair. Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 18

• Thanksgiving Pop-Up at the Mercer County Farmers Market (540 Linden Avenue). Get ready for Turkey Day with local goods from local peoples, including locally raised flowers, herbs, honey, produce, meats and eggs, handcrafts, baked goods and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• 33rd Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Christmas crafts, gift baskets, bake sale, silent auction and raffle. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch—including homemade soups, desserts and hot dogs—served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eat in and carry out. Facebook @St. Andrew Catholic Church or harrodsburgcatholic.com or 859-734-4270.

• Santa at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4663 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Photos by Bethany Case for $25. 0 a.m. to noon. 859-548-2002 or visit their Facebook page @Kamp Kennedy Marina.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon with snacks and games that might be new to you!. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Behind the Scenes at the Museum: Shaker Silk at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn the basics of silk cultivation and view an assortment of garments and accessories that are not otherwise on display. Program for ages 16 and up. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult. $20 for annual passholders, $30 for everyone else. Price includes admission and one 20 percent off dining. 2 to 3:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Night Hike: Winter Stargazing at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road).Explore the starry sky on a gentle hike. Take in the wonders of the prairie and forest at night while learning about some of the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. Along the way, learn to identify and observe constellations that are visible in our hemisphere during the winter months. Meets at Welcome Center by 5 p.m. All participants should bring flashlights. Hike is for ages 12 and up. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Jimmy Brewer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Nov. 19

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Matinee starts 3 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

• Mackville Community Thanksgiving service at Mackville Baptist Church (10835 Main Street, Mackville). Mackville Methodist minister brings the message. Starts at 7 p.m. 352-598-1393.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Thanksgiving

• Thanksgiving at Granny’s Diner (513 West Broadway). Menu includes choice of turkey and dressing with turkey gravy or baked ham, three sides and roll. $15 plus tax per person. Drinks not included, desserts $2.95. Kids meal $7. Regular menu not available. Reservations only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or text 859-612-7731.

• Pay What You Can Afford Community Meal at Kiboom Restaurant (4665 Louisville Rood, Salvisa). Noon to 2 p.m. 859-613-2400 or Facebook @Kiboom Restaurant.

Friday, Nov. 24

Black Friday

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned for Thanksgiving or Christmas? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.