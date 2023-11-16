‘Christmas Carol Experience’ At Beaumont Inn Starts Dec. 7

After a sold out run of the Sleepy Hollow Experience, Brian Clowdus Experiences will return to Harrodsburg with a new twist on a holiday classic with “The Christmas Carol” Experience, which will run Thursday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive).

The Christmas Carol”Experience is an immer­sive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, which begins with the funeral of Jacob Marley, the former business partner of one Ebenezer Scrooge. Funeral guests will follow Scrooge on his journey of redemption through the past, present and future to learn that lightness and love will prevail and even the darkest of hearts can learn the true meaning of Christmas.

“What an honor it is to come back to Harrodsburg with this Holiday epic experience after a sold-out run of “the Sleepy Hollow Experience!”” said director and producer Brian Clowdus in a press release. “I can­not wait to be back in Har­rodsburg and can’t imagine a better place to celebrate Christmas than at the stunning historical Beaumont Inn. Audiences will feel as if they have stepped into a living Charles Dickens sto­rybook!”

Participants walk with the actors through different locations. It will be an hour long event indoors and out­doors. The event is family friendly immersive experi­ence with music.

Thursday and Friday performances will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday performances will be at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

General admission tick­ets, ages 13 and up, are $34-$59 based on day and availability. Military and first responders receive a 15 percent discount (use code: Thank You 15). Youth tickets are 12 and under. VIP tickets are $99 and include a souvenir mug, drink and a private carol singalong with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show with limited capacity.

Tickets are on sale now at brianclowdus.com/perfor­mances/christmascarol.