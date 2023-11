Shelby Jean Yocum, 87, of Harrodsburg, wife of James “Jim” David Yocum, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at her home.

Born Sept. 28, 1936, in Owen County, she was the daughter of the late James Knox and Flora (Caudle) Duvall.

She was a homemaker and attended the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two sons, Scott Yocum of Harrodsburg and James Michael “Mike” (Maria) Yocum of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia and two grandchildren.