Rita Mae Power Long died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at the Willows of Harrodsburg.

Born April 18, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter to the late Agda C. Power and Amanda J. (Ingram) Power.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Nicole Gillum.

Rita retired from the histology department of the University of Kentucky, was a member, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Tina (Robin) Hagenbuch of Salvisa and Tammy Tipton of Miami, Fla.; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony was held following cremation.