Pamela Robinson

Pamela Kay Robinson, 56, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 4, 1967 in Hazard, she was the daughter of Tonia Feltner of Hazard and the late Lute Feltner Jr.

She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include: three sons, Joshua (Kylie) Qualls of Lexington, Jeremy Qualls of Danville and Jacob (Kassi) Qualls of Lexington; one brother, David Lee (Diana) Feltner of Hazard; two sisters, Harvalena (Scott) Robinson of Argos, Ind.and Jessica “Beth” Feltner of Hazard; fiance, Gary Gamble of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews