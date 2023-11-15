Mary Lee Owens, 78, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 7, 1944, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Johnny R. and IwLo Gene (Jones) VanDyke.

She was employed by the former Transylvania Company.

Survivors include: one daughter, Wendy Owens Cottrill of Lexington; one son, Pete Bolden Owens III of Frankfort; three sisters, Dessie Mae Brown, Arnetta Bottoms and Gloria Bowman all of Harrodsburg; one brother, Allen (Jacqueline) VanDyke of San Jose, Calif.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.