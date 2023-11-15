Larry Yeager, 80, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lou Ann Hahn Yeager, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell James B Haggin Hospital.

Born April 24, 1943, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Marvin Haskell and Venie Mae (Drury) Yeager.

He taught Physical Education and Health, and was athletic director for the Mercer County School System and served on the Mercer County School Board and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son,William Franklin (Maria) Rigsby of Lexington; one sister, Sandy (Kenny) Long of Salvisa; one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.

No services are scheduled at this time.