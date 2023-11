Brenda Kae Hendrickson, 64, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Born July 20, 1959, in Warren, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Erlin and Lorraine (Johnson) Hendrickson.

She was a machine operator for Dana Inc.

Survivors include: two daughters, Mariah Jones of Harrodsburg and Corrissa (Ben) Hoyt of Iron, Minn.; two sons, Nicholas (Gretchan) Slavicek of Osage, Minn. and E. J. (Cynthia Henderson) Slavicek of Maple Grove, Minn. and seven grandchildren.