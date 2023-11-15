Alma Edgington

Alma June Edgington, 79, of Harrodsburg, widow of Robert Lee Edgington, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 1, 1944, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Omer G. and Lucy (Lane) Brown.

She was a graduate of Mercer County High School, received an associate degree in business from Midway University, was a retired bookkeeper for State Farm Insurance and was a member of the Celina United Methodist Church in Celina, Tenn.

Survivors include: one daughter, Jennifer Richie of Harrodsburg; two sons, Patrick (Melinda) Richie of Marion, Ind. and Robert (Erin) Edgington Jr. of Shelton, Wash.; six sisters, Bernice Lands of Danville, Mary Rose Smith and Doris Brown both of Harrodsburg, Phyllis Hathaway of New Braunfels, Texas, Ila Homsher of Pacifica, Calif. and Lana Callahan of Fort Collins, Col.