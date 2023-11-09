Voters Choose Bob Williams As Harrodsburg’s New Mayor

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The votes are in and the Harrodsburg mayoral race appears to have gone to Bob Williams, who defeated two other candidates on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Williams collected 746 votes—35.56 percent of the votes cast—according to the unofficial results, defeating Interim Mayor Sam Carr, who collected 713 votes—33.98 percent—and former Harrodsburg City Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer, who collected 581 votes—27.69 percent. Candidate Jo Lynn Pike, a former senior records clerk with the Harrodsburg Police Department who dropped out of the race earlier this year, collected 58 votes.

“I want to thank the people of Harrodsburg for their confidence in me for electing me as mayor,” said Williams, who, along with Kazimer, listened to the vote tallies being announced at Mercer County Fiscal Court. “I know any of the other candidates would do a great job. I appreciate your trust in me.”

At the courthouse, Kazimer congratulated Williams on his victory. Williams, who has never served in an elected office before, congratulated Kazimer on her campaign.

“Hugs,” Kazimer said.

Carr also congratulated Williams. “I will reach out soon to get him up to speed on many exciting things in the works,” Carr said via his Facebook campaign account. “For my supporters, I thank you as it was a real challenge running a write-in campaign. We were very close which is the result of your support and encouragement.“

This was the first general election using new voting machines. Both County Clerk Chris Horn and Sheriff Ernie Kelty said they were glad to have the new technology.

“We loved it,” said Horn, who said collecting the write-in votes was better than in the past. “We’re thankful to the fiscal court and the judge-executive.”

“We had a few hiccups, but nothing that couldn’t be resolved,” Sheriff Kelty said. One of the issues was an election sign that had been chalked onto Factory Street, just outside the 100-foot limit for electioneering. After discussing the issue with the state election board, city workers removed the sign.