Titans Ground Hawks, Soar Into Next Round Of Playoffs

Mercer County Titan foot­ball (10-1) has won 10 games for only the second time since 2006 following their 35-19 victory over Larue County (1-10) in the opening round of the KHSAA Class-3A State Football Finals. Larue County plays in arguably the toughest district in class-3A. Their match-­up against the Titans’ next opponent, Louisville Central, ended in a 50-7 thrashing for the Yellowjackets.

The Titans weren’t able to score so many points, but there was never a moment when the Hawks had a chance to make the game close. Big hits from Myles Haygood and JJ Goodman set the tone on the Hawk’s open­ing offensive drive. Goodman cut through the offensive line again on third down, forcing an incompletion and a punt.

Thaddeus Mays’ pass was tipped at the line on first down but the shifty quarter­back made up for it with a 19-yard downhill run on the next play. Pressw·e from the Hawks defensive line caused back-to-back incomplete passes from Mays. The Titans faced a fourth down situa­tion early and handed the ball off to their most physical ball carrier, Denim Griffieth, but Griffieth lost his footing and slipped just short of the first down marker.

Senior Kingston Mays wrapped up Larue quarter­back Conlee Crossno on first down for the first sack of the game. Later in the drive, on fourth down with two yards to go, Crossno attempted a quarterback sneak out of shot­gun but was met at the line of scrimmage by K. Mays. K. Mays and Goodman com­bined for 20 tackles and four sacks during the game.

On the ensuing drive Griffieth bounced outside and cut upfield. The senior picked up 27 yards before finally being caught. Three plays later, it was Haygood who bounced outside of the tackle and cut up field through heavy traf­fic but was somehow able to stay on his feet for a I6-yard touchdown. The Titans led 7-0 with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.