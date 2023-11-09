State Approves KU Solar Facility

PSC Okays Battery Storage, Denies Approval For Retiring Burgin Coal Units

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) to build a 120-megawatt solar array and a 125-megawatt battery storage unit in Mercer County. The PSC also denied a request to retire two coal units, including Brown 3 at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Burgin.

“It is certainly good for Mercer County,” said County Attorney Ted Dean. After KU announced its plans, the Mercer County Fiscal Court and the City of Harrodsburg filed a motion to intervene. That motion was withdrawn in August, when the fiscal court and city commission voted to enter a purchase agreement with KU to buy the southern portion of Wilkinson Farm, 858 acres, with the potential for buying another 100 acres on the northern portion. The price is $20,800 per acre, which officials say would come to more than $19.9 million if all 958 acres are purchased.

The PSC handed down their decision on Monday, Nov. 6. Reached by phone on Tuesday, Dean said he had not had a chance to read the whole order, but said it was good for the county.

“We’re going to get the opportunity to develop the industrial park at Wilkinson Farm,” He said. “We’ll still get reliable power from E.W. Brown, which is one of the county’s major employers.”

In a press release, KU hailed the PSC’s decision approving more than 1,000 megawatts of solar energy and battery storage, which the utility called, “one of the largest energy efficiency portfolios in the company’s history.”

In addition to the solar facility and battery storage unit in Mercer County, the PSC approved the construction of one natural gas combined-cycle unit and 14 new energy efficiency offerings. The utilities also are authorized, subject to certain conditions, to secure four power purchase agreements for additional solar generation of over 600 megawatts and to retire two coal units, Mill Creek 1 and 2, totaling 600 megawatts as well as three small natural gas turbines, according to the press release.

“We put forth the least-cost plan to continue serving our customers in a safe and reliable manner,” said John Crockett, president of LG&E and KU. “We are pleased that the commission approved many aspects of our plan that will allow us to continue serving our customers safely and reliably, though we remain concerned that the deferral of the second NGCC could increase costs to customers.”

The PSC deferred decommissioning a second natural gas combined-cycle unit, citing the need for additional clarity surrounding environmental regulations as the basis for its decision. The approved proposal includes expanded programs and benefits for low-income customers that include weatherization, energy audits, and smart thermostats. The utilities also received approval for an appliance recycling program for residential customers and small businesses as well as incentives for customers who reduce their consumption during times of high energy demand, according to the press release.