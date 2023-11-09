| logout
Pioneer Soccer Falls In Conference Championship
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers men’s soccer team (6-6-2) prevailed over conference and state rival Aice Lloyd College Eagles (3-9- 2) on Friday, Nov. 3, in the opening round of the Mideast Conference tournament played at Hilpp Family Field in Harrodsburg.
The opening 15 minutes were played predominantly in the middle third of the pitch. Neither team was able to create any sort of effective attack as both squads favored a cautious approach at the start of postseason play. It wasn’t until Eagle midfielder Jestin Barker slipped through the Pioneer defense…