Pioneer Soccer Falls In Conference Championship

The Harrodsburg Herald/Sam Warren
CU-Harrodsburg senior forward Gabe Cisneros moved the ball up the pitch during the Pioneers 4-2 victory over Alice Lloyd College on Friday, Nov. 3.

Sam Warren
Herald Staff
The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers men’s soccer team (6-6-2) prevailed over con­ference and state rival Aice Lloyd College Eagles (3-9- 2) on Friday, Nov. 3, in the opening round of the Mid­east Conference tournament played at Hilpp Family Field in Harrodsburg.

The opening 15 minutes were played predominantly in the middle third of the pitch. Neither team was able to cre­ate any sort of effective attack as both squads favored a cau­tious approach at the start of postseason play. It wasn’t until Eagle midfielder Jestin Barker slipped through the Pioneer defense…

