Harrodsburg Named Top Small Town For Retirees

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg has been named one of the 11 best small towns in Kentucky for retirees by WorldAtlas.com.

“For seniors looking to settle in places filled with history and charm, Harrodsburg is among Kentucky’s best choices,” WorldAtlas.com wrote. Citing Harrodsburg’s history as the oldest settlement west of the Alleghenies, the website praised some of Mercer County’s most popular attractions, including Old Fort Harrod State Park—home of the oldest cemetery west of the Alleghenies and the Lincoln Marriage Temple —and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, which was ranked as one of the top hidden travel destination by BBC News in 2014.

For more information about Old Fort Harrod, visit parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/historic/old-fort-harrod-state-park or call 859-734-3314. For more information about Shaker Village, visit shakervillageky.org or call 859-734-5411.

Among the other small towns listed by WorldAtlas.com as the best for retirees were Lancaster and Danville. While praising the Bluegrass State’s natural beauty, the website also noted Kentucky exempts all Social Security income from taxation. “For seniors earning other types of income, the birthplace of KFC provides significant deductions that can see one save loads of cash,” the website said.

WorldAtlas.com also named Hogtown as one of eight unforgettable small towns to visit in Kentucky. They praised the Beaumont Inn, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Over the past century, the Beaumont has become one of the top culinary destinations in the country with signature dishes like yellow-legged chicken, corn pudding and two-year-old Kentucky country ham. The family’s attention to tradition earned them a James Beard Foundation American Classics Award in 2015.

Among the other eight small towns ranked as unforgettable by WorldAtlas.com were Perryville and Bardstown.

Last summer, the Beaumont Inn changed hands. Chuck and Helen Dedman and their family sold the inn to former Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, his wife Kathy and family. For more information about the Beaumont Inn, visit beaumontinn.com or call 859-734-3381.

While the website praises the history of the Beaumont, the inn will host “the Christmas Carol Experience” starting Dec. 7. “The Christmas Carol Experience” is being put on by Brian Clowdus Productions, who presented the sold-out “Sleepy Hollow Experience” at Old Fort Harrod this Halloween. The producers are promising another 360-degree immersive experience, this time retelling Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale. “The Christmas Carol Experience” starts Thursday, Dec. 7, and runs every weekend through Saturday, Dec. 30. with two shows a night, at 6 and 8 p.m. To get tickets, visit brianclowdus.com.