CU-Harrodsburg Mens Basketball Starts New Season With A Win

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers men’s basketball team opened play for the 2023-24 season with a 98-65 win in a scrirmmage against Light University of Forest, Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 27.

In the opening minutes of the game, Coach Austin Sparrow could see his team had opening night jitters, but it didn’t take him long to settle them down and take control of the game. The Pioneers went on a 10 point run and jumped out 23-13.

The Pioneers struggled initially to stop Light’s inside game, but even if the defense took a few minutes to find their flow, the offense worked well.