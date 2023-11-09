 Skip to content

CU-Harrodsburg Mens Basketball Starts New Season With A Win

| |

The Harrodsburg Herald/April Ellis
Eunior guard Nakyir Joyce drove to the basket during the Pioneer’s 33-point victory over Light University. The 2020 graduate of Bourbon County Highschool averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers men’s basketball team opened play for the 2023-24 season with a 98-65 win in a scrirmmage against Light University of Forest, Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 27.

In the opening minutes of the game, Coach Austin Sparrow could see his team had opening night jitters, but it didn’t take him long to settle them down and take control of the game. The Pioneers went on a 10 point run and jumped out 23-13.

The Pioneers struggled initially to stop Light’s inside game, but even if the defense took a few minutes to find their flow, the offense worked well.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment