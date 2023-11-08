Teresa Sanford, 69, of Harrodsburg, widow of Eddie Sanford, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center. Born May 24, 1954, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Liddie Beatrice (Sheperson) Hall Jr. She was a homemaker, keeping up with her home and family. Survivors include: two daughters, Shirley Sanford and Sarah (Adam) Curtsinger; one son, Jim (Shauna) Sanford; one sister, Shirley Fister, all of Harrodsburg; sister-in-law, Anne Burkhead; five grandchildren, Zac (Kyleigh) Curtsinger, Cole Curtsinger, Jacob Sanford, Gabe Sanford and Jaycie Sanford and two great-grandchildren, Atlas Curtsinger and Aria Curtsinger.