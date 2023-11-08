Shirley Alsman

Shirley A. Alsman, 75, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at her home. Born Jan. 25, 1948, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Baxter and the late Christine (Anderson) Hurst. She retired from Trim Masters Inc., was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and attended the Carpenter’s Christian Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Rachel Baltimore of Harrodsburg and Sandra Alsman of Cave City; one son, Jimmy (Angela) Alsman of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sisters, Wanda Metcalf of Oklahoma and Betty Hicks of Lawrenceburg; four brothers, Donnie Baxter of London and Glen, Jay and Earl Baxter of Texas; her goddaughter, Donna Robinson; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.