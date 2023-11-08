Sherrie Carter, 58, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Born April 17, 1965, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Helen Scott Carter. She was a former territory supervisor for Hardy Oil in Nicholasville and had attended Bohon Christian Church. Survivors include: one brother, William (Jerri) Carter of Harrodsburg; four sisters, Evelyn (Bobby) Mitchell of Nicholasville, Bobbie Weldon of Orlando, Fla., Gerinda (Tom) O’Ryan of Monticello, and Donna (Charlie) Hopper of Salvisa and several nieces and nephews.