Kelly Wayne Thurman, 58, of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Born April 29, 1965, he was the son of the late Cecil and Pauline Bailey Thurman. He attended Ninevah Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. Survivors include: one brother, Bobby Cecil (Sandy) Thurman of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Bonnie Crouch of Lawrenceburg, Kaye Kirkland of Harrodsburg,and Faye Price of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.