Clara Pyles

Clara Russell Pyles died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Columbia.7 Born on June 5, 1933, in Perryville, she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Butler Russell of Mackville. She was a graduate of Lexington Business College, worked as a bookkeeper, school bus driver, accountant, farmer and a co-owner of Pyles Machinery and was a member of Westview Christian Church in Albany. Survivors include: one daughter, Deb Pyles Waddell (John) of Columbia; step son, David Pyles (Kelly) of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren, two step great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.