Chasity Lyons

Chasity Nicole Lyons, 39, wife of Alan Lyons, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville. Born Dec. 17, 1983, she was the daughter of Perry and Kim Easterling. She was a Christian by faith. Survivors, in addition to her parents and husband, include: three daughters, Hannah Monroe, Emily Monroe and Naveah Lyons of Harrodsburg; one brother, Perry “Jay” (Ashley) Easterling of Stanford; one sister, Shawna Renee (Charles) Easterling Nigg of Dry Ridge; one niece, two nephews and several aunts and uncles.