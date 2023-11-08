Avon Goodlett

Avon Hall Goodlett, 82, widow of Lowell Goodlett died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Harrodsburg. Born Aug. 20, 1941, in Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Lourana Dickerson Hall. She was a former Beaumont Inn employee and member of Dry Branch Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son, Brian (Angela) Goodlett of Lexington; four daughters, Rachel Bell of Harrodsburg; LaDonna Davis of Harrodsburg; Cindy Edwards of Harrodsburg and Terri Dixon of Harrodsburg; one brother-in-law, Harvey Hall of Sadieville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren andseveral nieces and nephews