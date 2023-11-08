Andrew Bryant

Andrew M. Bryant Jr., 75, husband for of Jennifer Morrison Bryant, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital. Born Nov. 12, 1947, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Andrew Marshall and Etta Florence Edwards Bryant. He retired from Atmos Energy Gas, was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, and was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of Harrodsburg Historical Society. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Richard (Barbara) Bryant of Johnsburg, Ill.; one daughter, Kate (Mike) Wethington of Junction City; two brothers, Danny (Gail) Bryant and Morris (Sharon) Bryant all of Danville; one granddaughter and several nieces and nephew