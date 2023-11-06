Get A ‘Happy Y’Allidays’ T-Shirt With The Gift Of Life At Blood Drive On Wednesday, Nov. 8

Blood donors will receive a limited edition “Happy Y’allidays” T-shirt at the Kentucky Blood Center drive on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). The blood drive runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation.

Every drop counts, and it has never been more important than now after two and a half years of a low blood supply. The Kentucky Blood Center hopes to operate on a three- to four-day supply to serve more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, but the nonprofit has often only had a one- or half-day supply for many blood types.

Without a healthy supply, patients who need blood for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, surgeries, anemia, diseases, car accidents and more are at risk. One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime.

The need for blood is ever constant. Approximately 400 donors are need daily to maintain a healthy blood supply.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area.

Mercer County Community Blood Drive

Wednesday, Nov. 8,

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

133 Factory Street

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.