Titans Roll The Patriots On Senior Night

The Mercer County Senior High football program (9-1) celebrated the football careers of 12 seniors before their game against Lincoln County (4-6) Friday, Oct. 27.

Thaddeus Mays, Donovan Wright, Malachi Davis, Jackson Perry, Myles Haygood, Denim Griffieth, Byron Collier, Caden Semrau, Kingston Mays, Aiden McKinney, Mason Kirkland and Liam Potts form one of the most talented senior class­es in recent Titan football memory.

Mercer began the game with their defense on the field. On second down Lincoln’s Bryce Floyd bounced the ball outside for a pickup of 21-yards. Later in the drive Haygood wrapped up Etan Lane for a one-yard loss, and two incomplete passes ended the Patriots’ first drive.

The Titans’ offense start­ed hot with Mays throwing back-to-back completions to Landon Yates and Petry. Two plays later Mays found Yates again for a gain of 15 yards.

Then it was Haygood, burst­ing through the line for a gain of 13 yards on his first carry of the season. Mays lowered his shoulder on third down, giving the Titans a fresh set of downs on the 18-yard line, but Griffieth fumbled on the Titans’ next play and Lincoln’s Jadyiah Henry recovered.