Mercer, Burgin Excited About New School Report Cards

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Data from the Kentucky School Report Card has been released, and officials from both Mercer County and Burgin Independent are proud of their results.

The Kentucky Department of Education released the report card for the 2022-2023 academic year on Oct. 31 as required by state statute and the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The data was embargoed until Tuesday, Oct. 31, but officials at Mercer County Schools could not contain their excitement.

“We have some things absolutely to celebrate,” said Jason McAllister, the chief academic officer of Mercer County Schools, at the Mercer County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

“Our community is going to be very, very proud of the Titans,” said Superintendent Jason Booher.

According to the state website, results are determined by student performance as measured on academic assessments. Indicator performance is color-coded with red being the lowest rating and blue being the highest.

“The data in this year’s Kentucky School Report Card paints a complex picture for the Commonwealth’s education community to address,” said Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney in a press release. “We see progress in some areas, especially at the elementary school level, but there is still a lot of work left to be done.”

Kinney added: “We must not underestimate how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our children. We know that changes in the way instruction was delivered from 2020 to 2022 had an impact on student learning, despite the tremendous efforts of Kentucky educators and parents to remediate those impacts.”

Kentucky received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most. Many schools across the Commonwealth expanded tutoring, added more summer learning programs and enacted other strategies to boost recovery efforts.

Of the 719 elementary schools in Kentucky, 32 finished in the red, while 128 finished in the blue. Of the 318 middle schools, 24 finished in the red while 33 finished in the blue. Of the 228 high schools, 14 finished in the red while 24 finished in the blue.

Mercer County Schools

School officials announced all schools achieved significant improvements in test results, including the high school, which received the blue rating, the highest rating in the state. In a press release, officials attributed the results to the “dedication, hard work, and commitment of students, teachers, staff, administrators, and the entire Mercer County community.”

“We are incredibly proud of the outstanding results our students have achieved,” Booher, said in the press release. “These scores are something our community should be super proud of, knowing they are sending their kids to one of the best school systems in the state. This is testament to the exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment of our educators and the potential residing within our students.”

Key highlights of the test results:

• Mercer County Senior High School was awarded the blue rating by the Kentucky Department of Education.

• All schools in Mercer County showed substantial improvements in their test scores.

• King Middle School moved out of TSI (Targeted Support and Improvement) status by improving test scores for students with disabilities.

• Mercer County Intermediate School improved from a yellow to a green overall rating.

Burgin Independent Schools

Test results were released this week, again placing Burgin Independent Schools as one of the top districts in the state. This past spring, students were assessed to see how they would perform academically. Burgin Independent students continue to outpace other students across Kentucky. The district’s students again outperformed state proficiency averages.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we ramped up our math and reading interventions by adding additional staff,” said Burgin Superintendent Will Begley. “The job they did speaks for itself and the outcome for our students was tremendous. The district will continue to work on strategies that enable students to sustain high growth and achievement. Our state assessment data only cements the fact that the strategies and interventions by our entire staff is spot on. These latest state assessment results, coupled with the latest Niche.com Report that ranked Burgin Independent as the 18th best public school district in Kentucky, just provides more proof that the systems we have in place are effective.”

Key highlights of the test results:

• Burgin Elementary School was ranked fourth in the state by district with an index of 90.6, and was ranked first by the Central Kentucky Education Co-Op.

• Burgin Middle School was ranked 21st in the state by district with an index of 71.2 and second by the Central Kentucky Education Co-Op.

• Burgin High School was ranked 18th in the state by district with an index of 81.1 and second by the Central Kentucky Education Co-Op.

In a press release, Burgin officials noted there are 31 districts in the Central Kentucky Education Co-Op, including Anderson County, Boyle County, Danville Independent, Jessamine County, Mercer County, Washington County andWoodford County.

Officials also say that, during the Kentucky Department of Education’s cleanup window, there was one high school student score that was inadvertently omitted. Adding this score will take Burgin High School from an 80, green status to a 81.1, blue status. Burgin officials say the state agrees and will reflect this status change after the public release.

“Our community is very proud of all the hard work our students and staff put forth,” said Burgin Principal Chris LeMonds. “It also proves that our unique, small school setting provides us the opportunity to focus individually to ensure student success. To have all three of our schools produce results like this is something we will once again celebrate.”

To learn more about each school’s results, visit kyschoolreportcard.com.