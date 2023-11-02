Mercer, Boyle Continue Jail Talks

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer and Boyle Counties are still talking about breaking the interlocal agreement that divides expenses at the Boyle County Detention Center. Both counties have to agree to end the interlocal agreement, which was ratified in 1996.

There are two points of contention. First, Boyle wants Mercer to sign a contract allowing Boyle to continue housing Mercer’s prisoners, or they won’t vote to end the contract. That leads to the second point of contention: Boyle would charge Mercer $65 a day per prisoner. Mercer officials objected to the price.

“This is the highest fee in the whole state,” Mercer County Attorney Ted Dean said at a working session of the Mercer-Boyle County Joint Jail Committee.

“Frankly, it’s too high,” Dean said. “It’s just completely out of line, guys.”

The joint jail committee also discussed other possible issues. One advantage of the current agreement is that Mercer does not have to worry about housing inmates. Even when the detention center was overcrowded, with more than 400 inmates in a facility designed to hold 220, Mercer did not have to worry about finding somewhere else to keep their inmates. Mercer officials worried if inmates would be refused if the detention center became overcrowded again.

A preliminary agreement states Boyle County would hold 20 beds for Mercer County inmates. Mercer officials wondered what would happen to the 21st inmate if the jail was overcrowded.

Mercer sends up to 40 inmates a month to the regional jail, officials said.

“Is it your responsibility to find some place to take the extra inmate?” asked Mercer Magistrate Stephen “Pete” Elliott.

“It would be yours,” said Boyle Jailer Brian Wofford. Boyle was only contracting to house Mercer’s inmates. It would be

Mercer’s responsibility to find somewhere to house the inmate.

“They’re still Mercer County inmates,” Wofford said.

“If you can accommodate them, you need to find some place to transport them,” Dean said. “That’s not a good deal for us.”

“They’re your inmates, they’re not my inmates,” Wofford said.

Dean worried about getting phone calls from law enforcement at 2 o’clock in the morning that the detention center was full, but Boyle officials said Mercer would receive information ahead of time. They added language to the draft agreement for advance warning if population at the regional jail exceeds 285.

The committee discussed other issues, including medical billing, medical clearance, safe confinement of inmates and the annual renewal of contract. But the biggest issue was Boyle chargin Mercer $65 a day per inmate plus medical costs. The Kentucky The Department of Corrections pays $35.34 per day to house a Class D felon.

“What the state pays us is not enough,” Wofford said. “We lose money.”

Wofford said the new fee is based on costs and labor. He said some Boyle County officials “wanted the number to be higher.”

“We’ve got all the liability and the risk, and we’ve still got the inmate,” Wofford said. “If the shoe was on the other foot, you wouldn’t house them and lose money.”

“That’s still significantly higher than the market rate,” Dean said.

Mercer Judge-Executive Sarah Steele said $35 to $45 a day per inmate was the range in jails across the state.

“The other jails don’t provide the services that we provide,” Wofford insisted. “Have any of those jails that are charging lower agreed to house your inmates?”

Dean said they couldn’t bid it out under the current agreement. He also asked about the division of medical costs. Wofford said Mercer would be billed for hospitalizations and extra expenses, such as dental services and purchasing prosthetic limbs, but the $65 fee includes medical billing and basic medical services, including the nurse practitioner.

“I would think $50 a day would be reasonable,” said Dean, who stressed it was just his opinion. ” $50 a day is still on the high end.”

Judge Steele also said transportation costs would need to be removed from the bill.

“We still have those costs,” Wofford said. “Our budget is $5.3 million. There have been enough of these meetings to know what these costs.”

“I just know for five years we’ve been losing money,” said Boyle Magistrate Tom Ellis. “We’re looking at a jail that needs to be completely rebuilt.”

Ellis said the jail doesn’t meet modern standards.

“We’re not too far out of line at $65,” he said.

“You’re still saving money at $65 a day,” Wofford said. “You’re going to be paying less money.”

“But paying more than we would be if we went to a neighboring facility,” Dean said.

Ellis suggested a floating scale based on jail population. Wofford said that would make things difficult with budgeting.

Dean asked for language that indemnifies Mercer for claims against the detention center.

“We don’t have control over what happens in the jail,” he said.

“That kind of justifies the $65 because we’re paying for that,” Wofford said.

Steele questioned transportation costs.

“You’re not paying it for our inmates,” she said. “Why should that be in our costs?”

“It’s still cheaper than what you were spending,” Wofford said.

“That doesn’t make it right,” Steele said.

Boyle Judge-Executive Trille Bottom said Boyle will provide more information.

“I fully believe it’s going to cost $65 a day or more to do this,” Bottom said. “The burden of proof is on us.”