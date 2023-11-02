Commission Okays New Gas Station

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County may soon be getting another convenience store. At a special-called meeting on Friday, Oct. 20, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans to build a convenience store on Louisville Road.

The commission approved a development plan to build a 4,500-square-foot gas station/convenience store at 1401 Louisville Road. The property is zoned B-2 (General Business). The owners, Cumberland Developers LLC of Somerset, bought 40 acres for the convenience store and a proposed residential development.

“It is being designed for future development,” said Douglas Gooch of AGE Engineering, who represented Cumberland Developers.

Chairman Bobby Upchurch said the store would be about the same size as the Marathon station. Uprchurch also guessed the traffic would be about the same as the Marathon.

Shawn Moore, executive director for planning and zoning, said the plan includes a screened dumpster and adequate parking.

Upchurch recommended building the retention ponds before they get the occupancy permit. The commission approved the development plan contingent on collecting all the necessary signatures.

They also approved plans submitted to build two roads to support the convenience store. The roads, once completed, would be adopted by the City of Harrodsburg.

“We have all the utilities we need there,” Gooch said. He discussed the plans, which include building a retention basin on the northern property line.

Gooch said they hope to get the service station built first. He said they have sent preliminary plans to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and are waiting for state approval before they can proceed. Gooch said they haven’t addressed drainage for the residential development yet.

Moore said he would need an 18 by 24-inch plan for the c-store. Chairman Bobby Upchurch said they needed a letter or an encroachment permit from the state. The commission unanimously approved the plan, contingent on getting the necessary documents and signatures.