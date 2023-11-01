Otis Bloomfield

Otis L. Bloomfield Jr., 65, husband of Monique Circosta Bloomfield, died Tues., Oct. 17, 2023, at his home. Born Sept. 13, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Otis L. Bloomfield Sr. and Marguerite Johnson. He was retired from the BP Refinery. Survivors, in addiiton to his wife include: two daughters, Brandi Maciejewski of Harrodsburg and Megan Adams of Lawrenceburg; one son, Bobby Bloomfield of Hardinsburg; three step -sons, Lawrence, Donald and Dustin Byrd and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.