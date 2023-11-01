Margaret Thompson

Margaret J. Thompson, 84, wife of William Thompson Sr., died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born May 9, 1939, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lucille Coleman Watts Harlow. She attended Abundant Life Baptist Worship Center and retired from the Kentucky Department of Revenue. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two sons, William (Denise) Thompson Jr. of Brandenburg and Christopher (Jennie) Thompson of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Angela (Keith) Gray of Burgin; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.