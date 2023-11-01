Juanita Ball

Juanita Catherine Nevius Ball, 89, widow of William Donald Ball, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the Willows of Harrodsburg. Born Sept. 6, 1934, in Boyle County she was the daughter of the late John C. and Ophelia Preston Nevius. She was a retired lab technician for Keightley, Moore and Whalen, M.D., was a member of Carpenter’s Christian Church and a charter member of the Business and Professional Women. Survivors include: one son, David (Jeaneane) Ball of Salvisa; one daughter, Donna (Steve) Anderson of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren, Derek (Andrea) Ball, Jay (Natalie) Anderson, Justin (Jill) Ball, Ami (Jared) Wilcox; 10 great-grandchildren, Logan, Mason and Brennan Ball, Henry and Hudson Anderson, Owen and Landon Ball and Jaycie, Cooper and Lia Cate Wilcox and several nieces and nephews