Connie Gifford, 62, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at her home. Born June 4, 1961, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Preston and Helen (Adams) Watts Sr. She was employed at Sylvania and cleaned homes. Survivors include: three daughters, Tammie Anne Maggard of Georgetown, Cynthia Hopper and Rachel Wright of Harrodsburg; one sister, Carol (Dale) Peavler of Anderson County and two brothers, Mark (Robin) Watts and Henry (Misty) Watts Jr of Harrodsburg; lifelong companion, David Marcum of Frankfort and six grand children.