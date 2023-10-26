Weekender For Oct. 26–Nov. 3: Trick-Or-Treating And So Much More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Trick-or-treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County except for Burgin happens Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. That’s the same time as the Downtown Spooktacular in Harrodsburg. In addition to trick-or-treating on Main Street, Auto Kustoms will host Cruzin’ For Candy on Chiles Street and there will be a costume contest at the Local.

And what Halloween would be complete without performances by the Studio G Thriller Dancers?

Trick-or-treating in Burgin happens on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience continues at Old Fort Harrod State Park until Halloween. Another long weekend of fearsome fun with the Headless Horseman.

The Field of Horror at Devine’s Farm and Corn Maze (623 Talmage Mayo Road) runs Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Devine’s is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. For complete hours and information, visit www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

Halloween events are marked with a jack o’lantern like this. Happy Halloween, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 26

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Halloween costume contest, food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Oct. 27

• Second Annual Driving Business Forward Golf Classic at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Starts 8:30 a.m. 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Don’t lose your head in this immer­sive theatrical haunting experience featuring the Headless Horseman. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $39 adult, $29 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314..

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Keith Williams at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Second to last performance of the season starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Fall Festival at Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin). Food, performance, games, book fair, Haunted Hallway, yardsale. Schedule: Mini Barnyard Moosical in cafeteria at 6 p.m., chicken pageant 7 p.m., Halloween costume parade around the school 7:30 p.m. Starts 6 p.m. 859-748-5282

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Halloween Party at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Trick-or-Treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County 5 to 8 p.m.

• Kiwanis Halloween 5K at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Put on your running shoes and tackle this Halloween-themed run/walk event that supports the local Kiwanis Club. Runners are encouraged to wear costumes for the costume contest. Additional awards will be given to the top male and female runners by age groups. After the 5K, the kids will love the One Mile “Superhero Chase” around the Historic Centre of the Village, that begins at 10:30. Participants receive a complimentary individual admission. 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. Superhero Chase” starts 10:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Stained Glass Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tracee Dorn Carmichael demonstrates stained glass making outdoors at the Welcome Center, weather permitting. Her pieces will also be available to purchase. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or sshakervillageky.org.

• Behind the Scenes at the Museum at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Two workshops, both starting at 2 p.m. “Religion and Spirituality” examines the worship and spiritual practices of the Shakers. View items from the archives, including spiritual journals, theological tracts and membership records. “Silk” examines the threads of sericulture as in the Shakers’ lives, including the basics of silk cultivation. Price: $20 for annual passholders, $30 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spend an afternoon with snacks and games that may be new to you Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trunk or Treat at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4663 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Fun and spectacular event from 2 to 4 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook @Kamp Kennedy Marina.

• Halloween Bash at Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road). Candy, games, silly string wars, costume and food. Halloween costume contests from ages 1 to 12 and family costumes. Two winners in each age range and one family winner. Starts 5 p.m. Sponsored by Harrodsburg Public Safety D.A.R.E. Program. 859-734-5120.

• Boo Bash at the Local (322 East Office Street). Costume and pet costume contests. Registration starts 4 p.m., judging at 5 p.m. Part of the Spooktacular celebration in downtown Harrodsburg. Facebook @the Local or email Localshaveice@yahoo.com.

• Cruzin’ for Candy at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Music, food and prizes from 5 to 8 p.m. Part of the Spooktacular celebration in downtown Harrodsburg. Facebook @Auto Kustoms or 859-605-6388.

• Downtown Spooktacular in Harrodsburg. Trick-or-treating on Main Street, Trunk-or-Treat at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street) and appearances by the Studio G Thriller Dancers performances at 6:45 p.m. in front of Studio G (223 South Main Street), 7 p.m. in front of LaFonda (121 South Main Street), 7:15 p.m. at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street) and 7:30 p.m. in front of Studio G. Events run 5 to 8 p.m. Facebook @Harrodsburg First or 859-734-6811.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Mike Archer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Last show of the season starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

• Live music by Cotter Hill at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Bourbon Beats DJ at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Dueling Chopsticks. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Oct. 29

• Fall Fest at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US-127 Bypass). Games, chili, candy, fun for the whole family. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian.church.

• Special Needs Trunk-or-Treat at CU Harodsburg Gym (772 University Drive). Kendyl and Friends Foundation presents games, crafts, music, face painting and Studio G Thriller Dancers. 4 to 6 p.m. (Thriller Dancers at 5 p.m.) kendylandfriendsfoundation@gmail.com.

• Trunk-or-Treat at the Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Food, candy, fun, and fellowship starts 5:30 p.m. Facebook @Mackville Community Center or 859-262-5535.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• The Sleepy Hollow Expe­rience at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets: $49 adult, $39 youth show only, $89 VIP includes a private haunted indoor cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to show. brianclowdus.com or 859-734-3314.

Halloween

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treating in Burgin 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Trunk or Treat at Burgin School (440 E Main Street, Burgin). Hosted by the Shawnee Run Baptist Church. 6 to 8 p.m. 859-748-5695 or shawneerun.com.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Day of the Dead

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Nov. 3

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming for teens, ages 13-18: video games, board games, card games or ping pong. Snacks included.. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned for Halloween? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.